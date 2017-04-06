Hobart Airport CEO to step down in July

Hobart Airport is on the lookout for a new chief executive following the resignation of Rod Parry after seven years at the helm.

Parry will leave as chief executive at the end of July, Hobart Airport said in a statement on March 14.

He said it was the right time to hand over the reins for the next stage of the airport’s growth.

“I am proud of the achievements of the Hobart Airport team over the past seven years. The next 12 months will see the completion of the runway extension project and the commencement of the second phase of the terminal redevelopment with a further $60 million investment planned,” Parry said.

The extension of Runway 12/30 to 2,751m, due to be completed in March 2018, was central to the airport’s master plan. The runway is being lengthened by 150m at the northern end and 350m at the southern end. The airport said the longer runway would enable flights to Asia, as well as new freight opportunities. The federal government is contributing $38 million to the project, with Hobart Airport contributing $2 million.

Construction of the runway extension also involves the relocation of navaids, the construction of jet blast walls, and the extension of the airport’s HIAL (high intensity aviation lighting). There are also some associated road works.

The airport’s terminal redevelopment project involved new security screening facilities (already complete), a new arrivals hall, international capable swing gates, upgraded roadways and redeveloping the departures hall.

Hobart Airport chairman Hugh Fitzsimons said: “The board respects Rod’s choice that it is time to hand over to a new CEO after seven years of service and we appreciate Rod’s ongoing commitment to Hobart Airport during this five-month transition period while an international search process is undertaken.”