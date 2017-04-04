Hawker Pacific’s Singapore facility authorised for MRO work on Embraer regional jets

Hawker Pacific’s Singapore workshop has been named as an authorised service centre for two Embraer regional jets.

The aircraft sales and support company’s manufacturing facility at Singapore’s Seletar Airport will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Embraer’s ERJ 135 and ERJ 145 commercial jets.

The move builds on Hawker Pacific’s existing work with the Brazilian-based manufacturer, with the company’s Singapore facility already an Embraer authorised service centre (EASC) for seven Embraer Executive Jets variants from the Phenom 100E to the Lineage 1000E.

“The establishment of Hawker Pacific as our authorised service centre in Singapore is part of our plan to grow our commercial aviation MRO footprint to support the growing fleet of commercial aircraft in the Asia Pacific region,” Embraer Services and Support director for Asia Pacific Augustine Tai said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Asia Pacific is an important market for us and we will continue to enhance our services and support network in meeting the growing expectations of our expanding customer base.”

Hawker Pacific vice president for Asia Louis Leong said: “Hawker Pacific Asia is honoured to be appointed an EASC for the ERJ135/145, and we are committed to providing excellent service with exemplary safety standards to support Embraer’s fleet of aircraft in the region.”