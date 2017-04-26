Etihad rejigs Australian A380 services

Etihad Airways will add a second daily Airbus A380 flight to Sydney from the end of the October, but at the same time will downguage capacity on both its twice-daily Melbourne flights.
Under its northern hemisphere winter schedule, set to take effect from October 29, Etihad will upguage the current EY450/EY451 Abu Dhabi-Sydney-Abu Dhabi rotation from the 328-seat 777-300ER to the 496-seat A380.
“Sydney is one of our busiest and best performing long-haul routes where we have experienced increased demand, particularly in our premium cabins, since the launch 10 years ago,” Etihad Airways chief executive officer Peter Baumgartner said in a statement.
But at the same time, the Routes Online website reports that the current EY460/461 Abu Dhabi-Melbourne-Abu Dhabi A380 flights will be operated by the 777-300ER from October 29, while from the same date the current EY462/463 rotation will see two-class, 299-seat 787-9s replacing the 777-300ER.
Eithad first deployed the A380 on the Melbourne route from June last year.
Virgin Australia codeshares on Eithad’s flights to Abu Dhabi and beyond to points in Europe.
Etihad Abu Dhabi-Sydney schedule, effective October 29
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Departs
|Destination
|Arrives
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|EY450
|Abu Dhabi
|09:25
|Sydney
|06:15 +1
|Daily
|A380
|EY451
|Sydney
|16:20
|Abu Dhabi
|23:55
|Daily
|A380
|EY454
|Abu Dhabi
|22:15
|Sydney
|19:15 +1
|Daily
|A380
|EY455
|Sydney
|21:50
|Abu Dhabi
|05:40 +1
|Daily
|A380
Comments
Lechuga says
Oh how Sydney always takes good things away from everyone.
Will says
haha very funny and true Lechuga!
Rocket says
What is it with journalists and the media these days… why must they invent uses for words that were never intended or make new words out of old ones… what is wrong with saying downgrading capacity or operation smaller aircraft… why ‘upguage’ or ‘downguage’ – it just sounds like weasel word crap, seriously.
The language is slowly being destroyed sentence by sentence… no one is affected by anything anymore, they’re ‘impacted’… a word that was never intended for that use.
Please, it’s a great publication and we all enjoy reading it but how about just using plain English and not jumping on the weasel word bandwagon.
Karen Tariutriyeva says
I still don’t understand why Qatar airways doesn’t fly to Brisbane! They fly to basically every other major city in Australia but Brisbane! Can some one please explain to me why?