Air Canada debuts new livery in Australia

Air Canada flight AC35 was sporting a new look when it landed at Brisbane Airport on Monday, with the Boeing 787-8 featuring the Star Alliance member’s updated livery.

The aircraft, C-GHPQ, touched down at about 0730 after a 15-hour journey from Toronto sporting the new livery’s predominantly white fuselage and red maple leaf on a black background on the tail. The engine cowlings, as well as the belly of the aircraft, are painted black.

It was the first time Air Canada’s new livery, which was launched in February, has been seen in Australia.

The previous livery consists of a silver-blue fuselage with the maple leaf in red on the tail, which features a graphic dot pattern representation called the ‘Frosted Leaf’ in a light shade of green.

The airline started flying to Brisbane in June 2016 with 787s. It also flies to Sydney with Boeing 777-300ER/200LRs.

It is the only airline offering year-round nonstop flights between Australia and Canada. Qantas has operated seasonal flights between Sydney and Vancouver in recent times.