Air Canada debuts new livery in Australia

Air Canada flight AC35 was sporting a new look when it landed at Brisbane Airport on Monday, with the Boeing 787-8 featuring the Star Alliance member’s updated livery.
The aircraft, C-GHPQ, touched down at about 0730 after a 15-hour journey from Toronto sporting the new livery’s predominantly white fuselage and red maple leaf on a black background on the tail. The engine cowlings, as well as the belly of the aircraft, are painted black.
It was the first time Air Canada’s new livery, which was launched in February, has been seen in Australia.
The previous livery consists of a silver-blue fuselage with the maple leaf in red on the tail, which features a graphic dot pattern representation called the ‘Frosted Leaf’ in a light shade of green.
The airline started flying to Brisbane in June 2016 with 787s. It also flies to Sydney with Boeing 777-300ER/200LRs.
It is the only airline offering year-round nonstop flights between Australia and Canada. Qantas has operated seasonal flights between Sydney and Vancouver in recent times.
Comments
Bernard Beston says
Air Canada would need to improve its customer flight service and food and beverage offering. Currently it follows the mediocre US standards.
Ask for a Brandy in Economy class and the response is”This is economy class Sir”. And with the Vancouver International Airport having no Public Bar you know that Prohibition has crossed the Canada/US Border.
David Fix says
I love it. I think it looks much better then the old crappy livery. Well Done Air Canada.
Raymond says
Really, the new is meant to be better? The old one could have been improved, however it still looks classier than its replacement. Seems to be a backward step.