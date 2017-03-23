USN Super Hornets visit Townsville for Black Dagger

F/A-18E Super Hornets from the US Navy’s VFA-27 ‘Royal Maces’ strike fighter squadron are currently in Townsville to take part in Exercise Black Dagger.
The Super Hornets are flying from RAAF Base Townsville supporting the field training exercise, which runs from March 20 to 31 and marks the culmination of Number 58 Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) course. Graduates from the course will be qualified combat ready JTACs.
Up to three RAAF PC-9s from 4 Squadron are also taking part in Black Dagger.
VFA-27 is based at Atsugi, Japan.
Comments
GBRGB says
They have been great too, the Americans seem to go a bit harder than the Australian pilots, they took off yesterday whilst I was playing at the golf course near the end of the runway, wheels up and a hard turn left, really giving it some, was fun to watch.
Paul says
Great to see so many US jets here.Keep them here guys.
Allen Hamilton says
If we can’t keep them they can’t leave without at least getting ‘zapped’
Mick181 says
The size of the Cockpit in comparison to the rest of the Aircraft is an indication of just how big these jets have got, compare them to a classic Hornet. Come a long way from the Northrop YF-17 that flew off against the YF-16 in the USAFs light weight Fighter program of the Mid 70s.