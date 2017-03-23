USN Super Hornets visit Townsville for Black Dagger

F/A-18E Super Hornets from the US Navy’s VFA-27 ‘Royal Maces’ strike fighter squadron are currently in Townsville to take part in Exercise Black Dagger.

The Super Hornets are flying from RAAF Base Townsville supporting the field training exercise, which runs from March 20 to 31 and marks the culmination of Number 58 Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) course. Graduates from the course will be qualified combat ready JTACs.

Up to three RAAF PC-9s from 4 Squadron are also taking part in Black Dagger.

VFA-27 is based at Atsugi, Japan.