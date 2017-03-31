RAAA launches 2017 scholarships

The Regional Aviation Association of Australia (RAAA) is calling for applications for its 2017 pilot and engineering scholarships.

There are six scholarships available in 2017, with applications due by July 31.

These are:

Moorabbin Flying Services Multi Crew Cooperation Scholarship

Ansett Aviation Training Pilot Scholarship

Jeppesen Pilot Scholarship

Hawker Pacific/Australian Avionics Aircraft Maintenance (Avionics) Engineers Scholarship

Jeppesen Aircraft Maintenance (Avionics) Engineers Scholarship

Hawker Pacific/Australian Avionics Aircraft Maintenance (Airframe) Engineers Scholarship

RAAA chief executive Mike Higgins thanked the sponsors of the scholarships for their support of aspiring young aviators.

Higgins also welcomed Moorabbin Flying Services as a new scholarship sponsor for 2017.

“This scholarship is aimed at pilots seeking their multi-crew cooperation certificates and is a welcome addition to the RAAA’s scholarships,” Higgins said in a statement on Friday.

“The continued philanthropic commitment of our member organisations to recognise the value of education and training through the provision of these scholarships cannot be undervalued.”

The scholarship recipients will be presented with their awards at the RAAA national convention to be held on the Gold Coast on October 25-27.

Further details can be found on the RAAA website.