Qantas completes Brisbane domestic business lounge revamp

Qantas will shortly open the doors to its new premium passenger lounge at Brisbane Airport’s domestic terminal after completing a revamp of the facility that will also include kerbside entry.

While eligible passengers will begin enjoying the Woods Bagot-designed space from Tuesday March 14, Qantas on Friday released details and photos of the new lounge, which has been inspired by the Queensland outdoors and features indigenous art, a Mexican-inspired menu and distinct zones for working, relaxing or dining.

Further, the kerbside entry allows eligible travellers to access a dedicated check-in and security screening area before heading directly upstairs to the lounge.

Brisbane is the first airport where Qantas has offered such an option, which it has labelled “Premium Lounge Entry”, for travellers. Virgin Australia offers a similar concept at Brisbane and Sydney airports.

“Premium Lounge entry is a first for Qantas and will streamline the departure process, so our top tier frequent flyers can move through the terminal quickly and maximise their time in the lounge,” Qantas head of domestic lounges Helen Gray said in a statement.

“This investment is all about offering our customers a premium experience from the moment they arrive at the airport.”

In October 2016, Qantas completed upgrades to its Brisbane international lounge, opening a combined first and business lounge that was 30 per cent larger than the previous facility.

And there is more to come, with the refurbishment of the airline’s Brisbane domestic Qantas Club and Chairman’s Lounge due to be completed in the coming months, it said.