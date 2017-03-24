New aviation aerospace exhibition comes to Canberra

Canberra’s Questacon museum will explore the wonders of flight through a new exhibition called Above and Beyond.

Presented by Boeing and developed in partnership with NASA and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Above and Beyond looks at flight and space travel through five key themes – Up, Faster, Higher, Further and Smarter.

The hands-on exhibits include the opportunity design a jet aircraft, experience what it is like to fly a drone or hurtle through space.

Questacon director Professor Graham Durant said he hoped Above and Beyond would inspire the young people of today to become the leading edge aviation experts of tomorrow.

“Through the use of immersive simulations, augmented reality and a range of interactive design challenges, Above and Beyond will excite the next generation of global aviation and aerospace innovators,” Prof Durant said in a statement.

“Questacon’s purpose is to engage and motivate through inspirational learning experiences. Australia’s future as a knowledge economy depends on emerging generations being engaged with foundation skills in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).”

The Above and Beyond exhibition has previously been to Washington DC, Seattle, Chicago, London, Japan and Dubai, where it was seen by about three million people. Questacon is the first time the exhibition has come to Australia.

Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific president Maureen Dougherty said: “Boeing’s mission – to connect, protect, explore and inspire – is wonderfully represented in the Above and Beyond exhibition. Hosting Above and Beyond in Australia during our 90th year of operations here is especially exciting for our 3,000-plus employees across the Commonwealth.”

Above and Beyond officially opens at Questacon on Saturday, March 25. It will close on July 23.

The museum highlighted some of the features of the exhibition on its YouTube channel.