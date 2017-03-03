Leonardo opens Essendon service centre

Leonardo has opened a new service centre and logistics facility at Essendon Airport to serve the company’s growing fleet of AgustaWestland helicopters in Australasia.

The brand new facility is able to hangar up to eight AW139s and has been designed to improve the company’s capability to support its expanding customer base in the region and increase the availability of spare parts.

Leonardo has seen significant growth in the number of its AW139s operating in Australia with the delivery of more than 24 new machines in the past two years. A number of new 139s now operating in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have bolsteredLeonardo’s Australian helicopter fleet of AW119, AW109, AW139 and AW169 types to more than 70.

Toll Helicopters recently purchased eight new AW139 long-nose versions to provide contracted helicopter rescue and retrieval services in partnership with NSW Ambulance across the southern half of the state, which commenced in Sydney on January 10.

One of Toll Rescue Helicopter’s AW139, VH-TJH, is part of Leonardo’s static display on the flightline at the Avalon Airshow.

A feature article on Toll Helicopters appears in the March edition of Australian Aviation.