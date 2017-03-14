Grollo and DST Group agree to collaborate on aerial target technology

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced a collaboration agreement between the Defence Science and Technology Group and Grollo Aerospace to provide Defence with an enhanced capability for evaluating air defence systems.

“This partnership will improve the performance of Grollo’s autonomous supersonic aerial target Evader, which replicates the flight characteristics of advanced airborne threats,” Minister Pyne stated. “The key objective is to enhance this autonomous air vehicle technology and maximise its utility for Defence applications.”

The agreement was signed by Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky and Mark Grollo, managing director and chief engineer at Grollo Aerospace, during the Australian International Airshow.

The company is working towards a demonstration of Evader in 2018.

“This collaboration will address the worldwide demand for an affordable means of evaluating the performance of weapons systems against modern threats,” Minister Pyne said.