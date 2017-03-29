Australian Airports Association to hold Pavements and Lighting forum in Sydney

The Australian Airports Association’s (AAA) Pavements and Lighting Forum will be held from May 1-3 in Sydney.

This is the third time the AAA has put on the event, which focuses on pavements and lighting projects and is part of the AAA’s program to provide the airports industry with comprehensive technical training.

Speakers included representatives from regional and major airports, as well as those from industry. There will also be an exhibition area and forum dinner.

“With the ever increasing popularity of the forum we are expecting 250 regional and major airport representatives to attend this specialised event,” AAA chief executive Caroline Wilkie said in the conference program.

The previous two events were held in Brisbane (2013) and Sydney (2015).

More information can be found on the AAA website.