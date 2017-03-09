Airnorth to add more flights between Melbourne and Wellcamp

Regional carrier Airnorth is adding more flights between Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport and Melbourne Tullamarine.
Airnorth started flying between Melbourne and Wellcamp in March 2016, offering seven return flights a week with 76-seat Embraer E170s. The route was supported by a codeshare agreement with Qantas.
Under the new schedule, the airline will operate 10 return flights a week from May 8, with most weekdays featuring both a morning and afternoon option.
This will increase further to 12 return flights a week from June, Airnorth said in a statement on Thursday.
“Many business travellers need same day or overnight flight options and were keen to take advantage of Airnorth’s faster non-stop jet service,” Airnorth chief executive Daniel Bowden said in a statement.
“This will give Melbourne originating customers the opportunity to complete same day travel trips to and from Wellcamp Airport everyday.
Separately, Airnorth said it would also operate additional flights from Toowoomba to both Cairns and Townsville during the winter months.
The airline has five E170s in its fleet.
QantasLink and Regional Express also serve Wellcamp.
Comments
David says
Good to see Air North adding additional services between Melbourne and Toowoomba. Also good that Qantas codeshare on these services. Would also be good if Air North are able to purchase the new E 195, and use these aircraft on this route.
Red Barron says
Good to see air north doing well on these regional airports.
Mac Carter says
Great to see support for Regional Australia.
There really is population outside of the major metropolitan areas.
Too bad our elected representatives in Canberra don’t acknowledge that fact.
Those of us who choose to live and work in the regions need modern jet aircraft, which provide an essential lifeline for .business and residents alike.
Not uncommon for road and rail transport to be cut during wet seasons.
E jets perform this role in a most excellent manner.
Fast, Comfortable and affordable transport is a must if Australia, as a nation is to prosper.
Good one Airnorth