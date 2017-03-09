Airnorth to add more flights between Melbourne and Wellcamp

Regional carrier Airnorth is adding more flights between Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport and Melbourne Tullamarine.

Airnorth started flying between Melbourne and Wellcamp in March 2016, offering seven return flights a week with 76-seat Embraer E170s. The route was supported by a codeshare agreement with Qantas.

Under the new schedule, the airline will operate 10 return flights a week from May 8, with most weekdays featuring both a morning and afternoon option.

This will increase further to 12 return flights a week from June, Airnorth said in a statement on Thursday.

“Many business travellers need same day or overnight flight options and were keen to take advantage of Airnorth’s faster non-stop jet service,” Airnorth chief executive Daniel Bowden said in a statement.

“This will give Melbourne originating customers the opportunity to complete same day travel trips to and from Wellcamp Airport everyday.

Separately, Airnorth said it would also operate additional flights from Toowoomba to both Cairns and Townsville during the winter months.

The airline has five E170s in its fleet.

QantasLink and Regional Express also serve Wellcamp.