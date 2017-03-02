Air Affairs to provide three Alpha Jets for ADF training

Air Affairs Australia and Discovery Air Defence Services (DA) have teamed up to provide three Alpha Jets for Australian Defence Force training.
The pair will deliver the three aircraft under Air Affairs’ existing Jet Air Support contract commencing in the third quarter of 2017, Air Affairs said at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon on Thursday.
“Three fully-crewed and maintained Alpha Jets will be based at RAAF Williamtown to provide ‘red air’ for Royal Australian Air Force training, Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training for the Australian Army and anti-surface training for the Royal Australian Navy,” the company said.
“Operations, maintenance and logistics for Alpha Jets in Williamtown and at Albatross Aviation Technology Park (AATP) Nowra will be supported by an integrated Air Affairs and DA Defence team.”
Air Affairs managing director Chris Sievers said: “The capabilities and expertise of both companies will be combined to deliver highly representative threats and training to produce specialist trained and competent RAAF, Army and Navy combat personnel.”
Discovery Air Defence president Paul Bouchard added: “Discovery Air Defence and Air Affairs are proud to be selected by the Australian Government to bring our combined capabilities and experience to improve the operational readiness of the Australian Defence Force.”
Comments
Tim says
Who is actually going to fly them? And why do we need to lease Alpha Jets when we already have Hawks that can do the job?
Mick181 says
Tim
The answer to question 1 is in the article. These Aircraft will be used to simulate attacks against ground forces, Naval forces, simulate Air Combat . To help train command & control personnel. We only have 33 Hawks, their primary job is to train Aircrew. Sounds like there is just not enough Hawks to go around or they are just to busy. The people who will fly these would most likely be ex Military employed by Air Affairs.
Ben says
That is exactly the sort of training RAAF should be doing. It provides training for the RAAF aircrew as well as the ground and naval forces. Outsourcing this to the private sector is just dumb.
TimC69 says
Buy 50 T-50’s from Korea and they can double as trainers and be used in the “Aggressor” role…..
And as far as manning these additional aircraft we seriously need to look at “reservist pilots’ along the lines of the USAF ANG. Ex ADF pilots giving something back and being a “reserve pool” in the event the proverbial hits the “turbofan”.
PS; Could also be used as a light ground attach platform thus increasing our capabilities.