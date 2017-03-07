Adelaide Airport chooses Amadeus for new IT system

Adelaide Airport says the installation of a new IT system will ensure it is well-placed to handle the anticipated growth in passenger traffic in the years ahead.

The airport has chosen travel technology company Amadeus to replace the current operational IT systems for aircraft parking, boarding gates, check-in desks, customer information and other “mission critical airport terminal services”.

“These sophisticated aeronautical airport data management systems are the first cloud hosted systems in Australasia and this partnership positions Adelaide Airport as a leader in airport operational data management,” Adelaide Airport and Amadeus said in a joint statement on Monday.

The airport is hopeful of growing passenger numbers from eight million a year currently to 18 million by 2034.

Adelaide Airport executive general manager customer service David Blackwell said the Amadeus platform would support the airport’s ambitions.

“Amadeus’ suite of airport management solutions guarantee the necessary optimisation capabilities for Adelaide Airport to not only manage operations from day one in our existing terminal, but also to continually enhance and evolve operations in line with our needs and growth plans,” Blackwell said.

Amadeus head of airport IT John Jarrell said while the variety of airport stakeholders, such as ground handlers, airport authorities and airlines, had specific needs, they all shared a common goal for on-time performance and improved passenger experience.

“At Amadeus, we consider that we are in the unique position to enable collaboration between these different players through the technology they use,” Jarrell said.

Adelaide Airport said it would use three of Amadeus’ airport solutions – Airport Operational Database, Airport Fixed Resource Management Solution, and Flight Information Display System.