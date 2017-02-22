Tigerair Australia to fly to Townsville

Tigerair Australia is launching nonstop service between Melbourne and Townsville from June 22 2017.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as a morning departure from Melbourne and a lunchtime takeoff from Townsville.

Townsville is Tigerair’s 13th domestic destination and fifth in Queensland alongside Brisbane, Cairns, the Gold Coast, Proserpine.

Indeed, some 50 per cent of Tigerair’s domestic flights are either to, from or within Queensland.

Tigerair said on Wednesday the new flights were supported by the Queensland Government’s Attracting Aviation Investment Fund through Tourism and Events Queensland in partnership with the Townsville City Council and Queensland Airports Limited.

“I would like to extend our thanks to Townsville Airport and the Queensland Government for their support in making these new services a reality. Tigerair looks forward to increasing air travel between the two popular destinations in the future,” Tigerair head of communications Vanessa Regan said in a statement.

Townsville Airport chief operating officer Kevin Gill said: “Tigerair Australia is a significant player in the Australian market and we look forward to working with them to facilitate the expansion of their presence in Townsville, with additional domestic and possible international routes on the agenda for discussion.”

The Melbourne-Townsville route is currently served by Qantas’s low-cost unit Jetstar.

Tigerair was recently forced to end flights to Bali after reaching an impasse with Indonesian regulators over approvals to operate to the popular tourist destination.