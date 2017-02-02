Scoot names new Australian boss

Scoot has named a former Groupon executive as its new Australian boss.

Jared Simcox will oversee the Singapore Airlines-owned carrier’s operations Down Under as general manager for Australia, Scoot announced on Wednesday.

He starts in the role as Scoot prepares to launch Boeing 787 flights to Athens from its Singapore hub and fully integrate its operations with Tigerair Singapore under a single brand and operating licence.

Previously, Simcox was wholesale travel manager at Groupon Australia between 2013 and 2016.

He has also worked as a music tour manager in New Zealand and an as airport ground handler. Simcox’s Linkedin profile also shows a stint at Sydney HeliTours.

Simcox said he was excited about joining an airline that was prepared to “challenge the status quo”.

“Since Scoot’s launch in 2012, the highly visible, yellow liveried and quirky airline, has quickly risen to become a benchmark and trendsetter in the low-cost market segment,” Simcox said in a statement.

Simcox replaces Dennis Basham, who has taken a job at Back-Roads Touring as its country manager for Australia and New Zealand.