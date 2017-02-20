Raptors begin training with RAAF Hornets

US Air Force F-22 Raptors have commenced training with Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18 ‘classic’ Hornets, marking the start of the first enhanced air cooperation activity in Australia.
Twelve F-22s from the 90th Fighter Squadron are visiting RAAF Base Tindal to train with Hornets from 75 Squadron, along with ground assets and personnel.
During the visit, the Raptors are being supported by two KC-135 Stratotankers based at RAAF Base Darwin.
“Combined training activity will vastly enhance the Royal Australian Air Force’s ability to integrate with the United States Air Force’s fifth-generation aircraft while introducing fifth-generation operations to RAAF Base Tindal,” said Wing Commander Andrew Tatnell, commanding officer of 17 Squadron (the former 322 Expeditionary Combat Support Squadron).
“The training is also important to the Royal Australian Air Force as the latest generation of aircraft and technology, including EA-18G Growler and F-35A Lightning II, come into service in the coming years.”
The Raptors and Hornets will conduct defensive counter air missions, and offensive counter air scenarios near Delamere Air Weapons Range, among other locations, and will also conduct short missions to RAAF Base Townsville.
In addition, up to four F-22s will take part in the Australian International Airshow and will be on public display from March 3 to 5.
Comments
Paul says
Gee I wonder who won?
Mick181 says
Paul, Australia wins by having advanced Combat Aircraft visiting our shores and training with the ADF. It would not be a fly off between Raptors V Hornets, what would be the point of that. They would split both squadrons up and have Raptors & Hornets as both Blue & Red force and they would have scenarios where the Raptors would be handicaped to make it a fair fight.
Paul says
I know that Mick.Just having fun.
sean says
You know i found out via some Kid these thing’s have modes of Stealth that literally mean we can in no way infer exactly how stealthy they are through information gathered via several sources observing different bandwidths of the Electromagnetic Spectrum , IE were not really seeing what these things can do out side of Flight Performance parameters . Whats even stranger is they’re not pushing any envelopes there either , like these things supposedly can “super cruise ” only they are not .