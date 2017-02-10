Rainbow Roo – Qantas shows support for Sydney Mardi Gras

Qantas has added a touch of colour to one of its aircraft in a show of support for the the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Airbus A330-300 VH-QPJ features a rainbow flag alongside the Flying Kangaroo on the tail, while the airline’s name on the fuselage is in rainbow colours.
The aircraft operated its first flights sporting the new look on Friday as QF433 from Sydney to Melbourne, and then QF37 from Melbourne to Singapore.
It is unclear how the Flying Kangaroo on the tail is holding up the rainbow flag, given it lost it paws in the airline’s recent rebranding.
The 39th Mardi Gras parade through the streets of Sydney takes place on Saturday March 4. Since 2015, Qantas has had a float participate in the parade called the Gay380.
A video from Qantas’s Facebook page shows the airline’s 2015 Mardi Gras Parade float.
Comments
Robert says
Great to see Qantas supporting the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
On the logo — it’s a clear failure. Search any Qantas post that mentions #NewRoo and you’ll get at least 50% of comments in the negative. It’s not too late to acknowledge this brand failure and revert back to the elegant 2007 solution.
The GAP did it in 2010 and that’s just one example of a brand that listens to its customers and puts customer comments and customer feedback ahead of the aspirations of its marketing manager or chief designer.
Bob Parr says
Good on Qantas.
Kevin says
Well done Qantas! It’s brilliant to see a company as diverse as Qantas leading the way to support equality and inclusiveness. Get people talking – very proud of our Flying Kangaroo!