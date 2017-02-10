Rainbow Roo – Qantas shows support for Sydney Mardi Gras

Qantas has added a touch of colour to one of its aircraft in a show of support for the the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Airbus A330-300 VH-QPJ features a rainbow flag alongside the Flying Kangaroo on the tail, while the airline’s name on the fuselage is in rainbow colours.

The aircraft operated its first flights sporting the new look on Friday as QF433 from Sydney to Melbourne, and then QF37 from Melbourne to Singapore.

It is unclear how the Flying Kangaroo on the tail is holding up the rainbow flag, given it lost it paws in the airline’s recent rebranding.

The 39th Mardi Gras parade through the streets of Sydney takes place on Saturday March 4. Since 2015, Qantas has had a float participate in the parade called the Gay380.

A video from Qantas’s Facebook page shows the airline’s 2015 Mardi Gras Parade float.