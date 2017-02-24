Hawker Pacific to highlight wide range of aircraft at Avalon

Hawker Pacific plans to have a bumper aircraft lineup at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon.

The aircraft sales and support company said a Cessna Citation Latitude, Cessna Caravan, Cessna TTX, Cessna 182, Beechcraft King Air C90GTx, a Beechcraft Bonanza G36, Bell 407GX Helicopter, Diamond Aircraft DA40NG and Diamond DA62 would be on static display during the week-long event which begins on February 28 and end on March 5.

Hawker Pacific chief executive Alan Smith said the company would seek to highlight its experience and capability as a comprehensive aviation solutions provider covering aircraft sales, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), Fixed Base Operations (FBO), government business and special missions.

“Hawker Pacific has proudly served the Australasian aviation sector for over 35 years, and Avalon Airshow is an important event for us and the industry,” Smith said in a statement.

“Avalon is the perfect platform for Hawker Pacific to showcase our expertise as a comprehensive aviation solutions provider.”

The Cessna Citation Latitude was most recently in Australia in October 2016 as part of a demonstration tour.

Hawker Pacific offers sales and support services for Textron’s Beechcraft, Cessna and Bell Helicopter range, having completed the acquisition of Aeromil Pacific in July 2016.