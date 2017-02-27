Hall of Fame seeks 2017 nominations

Organisers of the Australian Aviation Hall of Fame (AAHOF) are seeking nominations for the hall’s latest class of inductees.

Nominations can be for an individual or organisation who have made an outstanding contribution to aviation and/or aerospace.

“Australia has a wealth of aviation and aerospace history and heritage,” AHHOF chairman Steve Padgett said in a statement.

“All involve great stories of human endeavour and achievement. The aim of the Hall of Fame is to preserve our rich aviation and aerospace history and inspire our future generations.”

The 2017 inductees will be recognised at the annual dinner in November, which in previous years has been held at the Temora Aviation Museum in Wagga Wagga.

There have been 37 individuals and five organisations admitted into the Hall of Fame since the first class of inductees received their awards in 2012.

These included Sir Lawrence Hargrave, Sir Charles Kingsford Smith and Sir Reginald Ansett, as well as Australian Aviation contributor and aviation safety author Macarthur “Mac” Job, whose books included the world-renowned Air Crash and Air Disaster book series (published between 1991 and 2001).

Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service, Qantas and the Australian Air Force Cadets are among those who have received the Southern Cross Award for organisations.

Details regarding nomination criteria and submission are available at www.aahof.com.au

Nominations close on June 30 2017.

The AAHOF was the brain child of Paul Tyrrell, former chief executive of the Regional Aviation Association of Australia, and Chris Manning, former Chief Pilot of Qantas and current Australian Transport Safety Board (ATSB) chief commissioner.