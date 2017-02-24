Gulfstream to bring three aircraft to Avalon

Gulfstream plans to display three aircraft at the upcoming Australian International Airshow at Avalon.

The Savannah, Georgia based business jet maker will showcase its flagship G650ER to prospective customers alongside the long-range, large cabin G550 and smaller G280.

Gulfstream’s representation at the 2017 Airshow is up from two aircraft at the 2015 event.

“With consistent growth over the past five years, we are pleased that our ongoing commitment to understanding and servicing the Asia-Pacific market has delivered favorable business results,” Gulfstream senior vice president for worldwide sales Scott Neal said in a statement.

“The three aircraft we’ll have on display at Avalon exemplify the best in their class, providing the range, speed and payload necessary for the typical long-range flights characteristic of this region.”

The 2016 Defence White Paper showed the Australia Government planned to acquire up to five modified Gulfstream G550s for surveillance and electronic warfare.

Australian Aviation’s annual ‘bizjets directory’, published in the December edition of the magazine, showed there were 15 Gulfstream aircraft based in Australia and New Zealand as at October 31 2016.

The Australian International Airshow runs from February 28 to March 5.