Boeing Defence Australia supports Indigenous initiative

Boeing Defence Australia will work with the Indigenous Defence Consortium (IDC) as part of efforts to encourage more local businesses to participate in the manufacturing giant’s supply chain.

The partnership with Boeing Defence Australia is the IDC’s latest collaboration with industry, having teamed up with shipbuilder DCNS and the University of South Australia in recent times to support indigenous businesses.

IDC chief executive and retired Australian Football League champion Adam Goodes said he was excited to be partnering with Boeing Defence Australia, noting the company’s achievements in working with minority groups around the world.

“What they have achieved in the US is amazing and we are delighted that we will be working with Boeing to create success stories with our Indigenous Consortium partners in Australia,” Goodes said in a statement.

“We have already started working with the Boeing Supply Chain team to identify what opportunities are coming up and how we can contribute.

“It is all about identifying long term opportunities and contracts for Indigenous businesses that will help build sustainable capabilities, grow capacity and showcase the ability of the Indigenous Business Sector.”

Boeing Defence Australia said it would work with IDC to increase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recruitment, retention and procurement opportunities, noting the partnership was part of the company’s broader commitment to support diversity.

“Boeing Defence Australia is an important contributor to the growth of Australia’s Indigenous community and business sector. Through strategic partnerships such as this, we can strengthen links with local industry and build capacity through opportunity,” Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director Ken Shaw said.

“We know that diversity in our supply chain opens opportunity for varied perspectives, enabling Boeing Defence Australia to continue to solve complex problems and provide innovative solutions for our customer.”