Avalon Airshow to feature drone showcase

February’s Australian International Airshow at Avalon will devote part of the week-long event to discuss the practical applications of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), commonly known as drones.

Avalon’s “Drone Showcase” is on from Friday March 3 to Sunday March 5 and its conference program includes sessions on the use of these aircraft in industry, in filming and photography and for safety search and rescue operations.

There will also be a one-hour session on drones in agriculture, with three speakers offering insights into how these aircraft, which have rapidly grown in popularity in recent times, can improve the lot of farmers and graziers.

Elders senior economist Brad Donald will cover the practical uses of RPAs for crop inspections and crop spraying, while University of Adelaide engineering lecturer and Defence Science and Technology Group consultant Leonard Hall will talk about the technical aspects of deploying drones in regional Australia.

Also, qualified drone pilot Wayne Lording will share his experience of using RPAs on his own property near Yea in central Victoria.

The trio will speak on Saturday March 4 between 1000-1100 and again at the same time on Sunday.

Attendance at the “Drones in Agriculture” conference is free to all attendees who have purchased a standard ticket to the Airshow.

More details about the Drone Showcase can be found on the Airshow website.