Airnorth to bring back seasonal Perth-Kununurra-Darwin flights

Airnorth plans to again offer flights between Kununurra and Perth during the Top End dry season.

The regional carrier has scheduled a once weekly Darwin-Kununurra-Perth rotation to operate from June 23 to September 30.

The service will depart Darwin on Friday afternoons and arrive in Perth in the early evening, after a 30-minute stop in Kununurra.

The return service takes off from Perth to Darwin via Kununurra on Saturday morning, Airnorth said in a statement.

“I am delighted that Airnorth is again in a position to reintroduce seasonal flight services to Perth after a successful programme in last year’s dry season,” Airnorth chief executive Daniel Bowden said.

Airnorth said the Perth flight was timed to connect to the airline’s Darwin-Dili service.

In September 2016, Airnorth took delivery of its fifth Embraer E170 regional jet, which have 76-seats in an all-economy configuration.

The regional carrier, which is a Qantas codeshare partner, also operates 30-seat Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia and Metro 23 turboprops. It provides both scheduled regular public transport (RPT) flights and charter services in Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Victoria and Timor-Leste.

In 2016, Airnorth expanded its RPT network with new flights from Brisbane West Wellcamp to Cairns, Melbourne and Townsville.