Airnorth to bring back seasonal Perth-Kununurra-Darwin flights

A file image of an Airnorth Embraer E170 at Darwin Airport. (Rob Finlayson)
Airnorth plans to again offer flights between Kununurra and Perth during the Top End dry season.

The regional carrier has scheduled a once weekly Darwin-Kununurra-Perth rotation to operate from June 23 to September 30.

The service will depart Darwin on Friday afternoons and arrive in Perth in the early evening, after a 30-minute stop in Kununurra.

The return service takes off from Perth to Darwin via Kununurra on Saturday morning, Airnorth said in a statement.

“I am delighted that Airnorth is again in a position to reintroduce seasonal flight services to Perth after a successful programme in last year’s dry season,” Airnorth chief executive Daniel Bowden said.

Airnorth said the Perth flight was timed to connect to the airline’s Darwin-Dili service.

In September 2016, Airnorth took delivery of its fifth Embraer E170 regional jet, which have 76-seats in an all-economy configuration.

The regional carrier, which is a Qantas codeshare partner, also operates 30-seat Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia and Metro 23 turboprops. It provides both scheduled regular public transport (RPT) flights and charter services in Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Victoria and Timor-Leste.

In 2016, Airnorth expanded its RPT network with new flights from Brisbane West Wellcamp to Cairns, Melbourne and Townsville.

