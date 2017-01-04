Virgin Group changes representative on Virgin Australia board

UK-based Virgin Group has replaced its representative on the Virgin Australia board.

Virgin Australia said in a statement on Tuesday John Patrick (JP) Moorhead has stepped down from the board, effective immediately.

He has been replaced by Warwick Negus as Virgin Group’s nominated representative.

Negus is currently a board member of Australian Securities Exchange-listed companies Washington H Soul Pattinson and Bank of Queensland. Previously, he was the chief executive of fund manager Colonial First State Global Asset Management and has also worked at Goldman Sachs.

Moorhead was chief financial officer at Virgin Group until September, when he resigned to become chief operating officer at investment company Eight Roads.

He has served a little over a year on the Virgin Australia board, having been appointed as a director on September 22 2015.

Virgin Group holds about eight per cent of Virgin Australia shares and is one of the airline’s major shareholders alongside Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, HNA Group and Nanshan.