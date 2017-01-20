Sydney Airport exceeds 41 million passengers in 2016

Sydney Airport topped 41 million passengers in calendar 2016, led by growth in international travellers.

The airport handled 41.87 million passengers in the 12 months to December 31 2016, up 5.6 per cent from 39.656 million in the prior year.

The number of international passengers rose 8.9 per cent to 14.94 million, Sydney Airport said on Friday. The company said it was the fastest pace of international growth in 12 years.

“We’re proud to have worked with our airline and tourism partners to support aviation and tourism growth in Sydney and NSW, adding almost 2.5 million incremental seats in 2016,” Sydney Airport chief executive Kerrie Mather said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sydney Airport handled 26.929 million domestic passengers in calendar 2016, an increase of 3.8 per cent from the prior corresponding period.