Largest USMC helicopter rotation heading to Darwin

The US Marine Corps (USMC) will deploy its largest helicopter and tiltrotor element to northern Australia yet when its next six-monthly rotation to Darwin gets underway in April.

The sixth rotation since deployments to Australia were first announced on November 16 2011, the aviation combat element of 13 helicopters and 1,250 personal of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRFD) will be based at RAAF Darwin and will comprise four MV-22 Ospreys from the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268), and AH-1W Super Cobras and four UH-1Y Venoms from the Marine Light Attack Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367).