Largest USMC helicopter rotation heading to Darwin

by 1 Comment

The USMC will bring four MV-22s as part of a 13 strong helicopter element for its next rotation in Darwin. (Defence)
The USMC will bring four MV-22s as part of a 13 strong helicopter element for its next rotation in Darwin. (Defence)

The US Marine Corps (USMC) will deploy its largest helicopter and tiltrotor element to northern Australia yet when its next six-monthly rotation to Darwin gets underway in April.

The sixth rotation since deployments to Australia were first announced on November 16 2011, the aviation combat element of 13 helicopters and 1,250 personal of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRFD) will be based at RAAF Darwin and will comprise four MV-22 Ospreys from the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268), and AH-1W Super Cobras and four UH-1Y Venoms from the Marine Light Attack Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367).

Four UH-1Y Venoms (airborne) and five AH-1W Super Cobras are headed for Darwin in April. (Defence)
Four UH-1Y Venoms (airborne) and five AH-1W Super Cobras are headed for Darwin in April. (Defence)

Comments

  1. Mick181 says

    Would love to see some Kangaroo roundels on the Aircraft in picture one, don’t care which service. Maybe one day, LR Medevac req the most likely according to the DWP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *