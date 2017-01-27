Largest USMC helicopter rotation heading to Darwin

The US Marine Corps (USMC) will deploy its largest helicopter and tiltrotor element to northern Australia with its next six-monthly rotation to train with the Australian Defence Force in Darwin and elsewhere in the Northern Territory while redistributing its forces around the Pacific.

Due to arrive from Hawaii in April are four MV-22 Ospreys from the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268), as well as five AH-1W Super Cobras and four UH-1Y Venoms from the Marine Light Attack Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367).

The sixth rotation since deployments to Australia were first announced on November 16 2011, the aviation combat element of 13 helicopters and 1,250 personal of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRFD) will be based at RAAF Darwin.

Bell Helicopter says the USMC’s AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter is slated to be part of the MRFD in 2018.