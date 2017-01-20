Jetgo takes delivery of second Embraer ERJ-140LR

Regional carrier Jetgo has taken delivery of its second Embraer ERJ-140LR.
The regional jet, formerly US-registered N295SK, touched down in Brisbane on Wednesday night after its ferry flight from Quebec City via Edmonton, Anchorage, Nome, Petropavlovsk, Tokyo Haneda, Taipei, Davao, and Horn Island.
The 44-seat ERJ-140LR aircraft has been painted in Jegto livery and registered in Australia as VH-ZJE.
Jetgo took delivery of its first Jetgo ERJ-140LR in October. Meanwhile, a third ERJ-140LR was likely to join the fleet later in 2017. The three aircraft were acquired from Republic Airlines in the United States.
US to Australia the long way: Jetgo’s first Embraer ERJ-140LR arrives Down Under
In addition to the ERJ-140LR, Jetgo also operates 37-seat ERJ-135LRs on its regular public transport (RPT) network comprising nine destinations across three states along Australia’s east coast.
Jetgo plans to start three flights a week between Brisbane and Wagga Wagga from February 13. Jetgo will be the only carrier offering nonstop service on the route. The flights, which will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have been scheduled as a morning departure from Brisbane and afternoon service from Wagga Wagga.
Comments
deano says
Come on Jetgo
Maroochydore – Townsville – Cairns and return
(Airnorth can sustain Wellcamp to Townsville and Cairns with 100 seater and Jetstar do Gold Coast Cairns twice daily)
Maroochyore – Newcastle – Canberra – Hobart and return
Plenty of scope on this route for both through passengers and selling sector seats as well
Maroochy airport is actively seeking an operator particularly for flights to the north
Locals detest the drive to Brisbane to travel anywhere other than Syd Mel Adl
These routes are the perfect fit for the 135 or 140
Corey Dark says
A fleet of 5 E-190s would best suit the Sunshine Coast if Qantas and Jetstar don’t pick up the slack. How ever the Sunshine Coast airport needs a whole new terminal built to allow the larger aircraft and current aircraft to park with aero bridges. There needs to be 8-10 Code C gates along with 6+ Code E gates. We will end up with Scoot etc flying to the Sunshine Coast with 787 but more needs to be built NOW so the airlines come. Also they can’t increase the prices as they’re dearer than Brisbane currently.
Anil Kattula says
Congratulations Jetgo on being one of the two airlines (other is air north) prepared to give new routes a go. Qantaslink is only concerned with feeding Qantas ex Sydney flights.
Some suggested routes they should look at:
1) Latrobe Valley – Sydney (Hazelton did successfully in 90s with Saab 340) .would be a large market particularly from new outer
suburban areas beyond pakenham as closer than tullamarine in travelling time.
2) Canberra – Hobart
3) Canberra – Gold Coast;
4) Hobart – Adelaide;
5) Adelaide -Kalgoorlie if range permits
6) Melbourne – Tamworth
7) service to Lord Howe and Norfolk island if aircraft capable