Jetgo takes delivery of second Embraer ERJ-140LR

Regional carrier Jetgo has taken delivery of its second Embraer ERJ-140LR.

The regional jet, formerly US-registered N295SK, touched down in Brisbane on Wednesday night after its ferry flight from Quebec City via Edmonton, Anchorage, Nome, Petropavlovsk, Tokyo Haneda, Taipei, Davao, and Horn Island.

The 44-seat ERJ-140LR aircraft has been painted in Jegto livery and registered in Australia as VH-ZJE.

Jetgo took delivery of its first Jetgo ERJ-140LR in October. Meanwhile, a third ERJ-140LR was likely to join the fleet later in 2017. The three aircraft were acquired from Republic Airlines in the United States.

In addition to the ERJ-140LR, Jetgo also operates 37-seat ERJ-135LRs on its regular public transport (RPT) network comprising nine destinations across three states along Australia’s east coast.

Jetgo plans to start three flights a week between Brisbane and Wagga Wagga from February 13. Jetgo will be the only carrier offering nonstop service on the route. The flights, which will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have been scheduled as a morning departure from Brisbane and afternoon service from Wagga Wagga.