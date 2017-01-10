France orders PC-21 training aircraft

Pilatus Aircraft has announced the signing of three PC-21 pilot training aircraft orders, together worth the equivalent of more than $400 million.

The French Air Force is set to receive 17 of the aircraft, which will be used to train future military pilots, and two are destined for the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Meanwhile, QinetiQ has placed an order with Pilatus for two PC-21 aircraft that will be based at MoD Boscombe Down, marking the first step in the company’s modernisation of the Empire Test Pilots’ School fleet.

The Australian Defence Force has ordered 49 of the aircraft, with the first two PC-21s due to arrive in Australia in mid-2017.