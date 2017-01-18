Embraer delivers first Phenom 300 in Australia

Embraer has added a new type to its fleet of business jets in Australia with delivery of the first Phenom 300 to this country.

The jet was delivered to the Lucas family based in Warrnambool about 265km west of Melbourne, Embraer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Embraer Executive Jets regional sales director Captain Manfred Baudzus said he was pleased to have the Phenom 300 in Australia for the first time.

“The jet’s short takeoff performance perfectly suits the geographic nature of Australia, enabling access to airports with restrictive operations, in addition to its capability of crossing the Tasman from east Australia,” Capt Baudzus said in a statement.

“We are confident that the Phenom 300’s premium comfort, high reliability and low operating costs deliver the best customer experience in a light jet.”

The Phenom 300, which seats six passengers and has a range just under 2,000nm, joins Embraer’s Phenom 100, Legacy 600 and Legacy 500 business jets that are already flying in this country.

Stephen Lucas said the aircraft would help support the company business, which operates in four states across Australia across the transport, agriculture and hospitality sectors.

“Given the spread of our businesses from far north Queensland to southern Victoria, the Phenom 300’s speed, range and short takeoff performance especially for remote runways was a perfect fit for our needs, and also a step up from the turboprop aircraft we were operating,” he said in a statement.

ExecuJet is the authorised maintenance provider for the Phenom 300 in Australia.