Defence confirms Block 3i Final upgrade for RAAF F-35As

The Royal Australian Air Force’s first two Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have been upgraded with the final iteration of the aircraft’s Block 3i interim software release, the Department of Defence has confirmed.
“The two Australian F-35A have been loaded with the final release of Block 3i (3iP6) during September 2016,” a Defence spokesperson told Australian Aviation via emailed statement on January 4.
“Among other capabilities, the 3iP6 software enabled the aircraft to conduct its first weapons release.”
That first weapons release was conducted in December when F-35A A35-002 released a 500lb GBU-12 laser-guided bomb from its starboard side internal weapons bay over the Barry M Goldwater range in southwest Arizona.
A35-002 is one of the first two RAAF F-35As that are currently based at Luke Air Force Base, west of Phoenix. The aircraft were built with an earlier Block 3i software load which restricted them to an interim training and warfighting capability.
“The next block of software is Block 3F, and is the final release of software under the System Development and Demonstration phase, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017,” the Defence spokesperson said.
Raymond says
I’m pleased to be an F-35 lover, and the sooner the haters are proved wrong (and they will be) the better. Not too much longer now. Time is fast running out and all of you naysayers will be eating your words, as the F-35 continues to enter service, receive its final upgrades under SDD, and proves itself operationally.
It is just absurd to think that all of these respectable services that have ordered the F-35 have got it all so wrong… Now to sit back and laugh once again at the nonsense peddled by the armchair-expert haters that think they somehow know better than the real experts… wherever they got that idea from is baffling. I wonder if they will admit they were wrong when that time surely comes.
Bob says
Government ought bought a real airplane !
Wasting more Tax payer Dollars, yet again
Technology great , find a better multirole platform.
What does it take to find a Caribou replacement, the C-27
Why couldn’t we apply the same to the F-18 ? there is more fish in sea than the F-35
Why do we all ways have to buy, what the US tells us to buy ?
the road runner says
One Block away from full capability…. Next stop Block 3F !
Craig Simpson says
The only issue I have with the F-35 is how long it has taken to get it ready. It’s raw specs suggest that it will easily be the best multi role fighter around. It has greater range then the F18 and F16 and can carry significantly more weapons then either of those planes while having a stealth advantage. The 35A is easily superior to our current F18’s and will give our pilots a capability advantage over other western and eastern fighters.
It is cheaper then the european fighters which aren’t even as good as our current F18’s and will be capable of things that those aircraft could only dream of. Why would we ever consider buying a russian plane for when we have close military ties with America.
Paul says
Bob,the F-35 could be a great platform but we don’t know yet.The US doesn’t tell us what to buy.Do u think we should buy inferior Russian planes?The west is years ahead of Russia and China.
Mick181 says
Bob, a better multi-role platform than the F-35? A Caribou replacement? We would all like to know what aircraft your talking about, because i can’t think of any that come even close
Harry says
Sorry Craig I have to disagree when you say that the F-35 can carry a greater amount of weapons than the F-35! It can only carry 4 missiles and two bombs internally at present in its stealth configuration (they are trying to expand that to 6 missiles I believe). Even with six it is significantly less than what an F-16 or F-18 can carry!
The caveat: when its not in stealth it can carry about the same I would imagine, however it would no longer be a stealth plane with 4 pylons worth of weapons under its wings. Also, Yes the F-35 is planned to have a variety of weapons to fire, but at present it can only handle a couple with a couple more being added to its capability by the time it reaches FOC mid-2020s. However, those newer weapons will be far better than the F-16 or F-18 can use. So it looks promising!
However, the lack of storage for weapons in stealth configuration is a serious concern!
The F-35s lack of armament and the poor historical success of BVR missiles. In the past all the way up to the Iraq wars, BVR missile success ratio have been abysmal. You can find articles about it. There is one link to an article that said for every BVR missile (in the past) it had less than 10% or below chance of taking down a target, with two missiles going up to 15% or something.
There was one example where 2 x F-15 fired 6 x AMRAAMS at two unaware and unchanged flight of 2 x Iraqi Migs and the missiles completely missed. And other stats giving examples that in most BVR kills the targets were often unaware and didn’t change course, etc. But if they were aware and evading incoming missiles they often could survive by manoeuvring, etc.
The Gulf War saw modern US aircraft up against dilapidated early-mid Cold War-era soviet aircraft w/ pilots with not as good training, aeroplanes w/ poorer maintenance etc. And the examples are quite misleading. Most successful engagements using AMRAAMs were actually WVR!
I know missiles have come a long way in the last decades since the GW but those were very disconcerting statistics re: BVR. While missile tech and effectiveness have undoubtedly been increased so too has countermeasures, especially the electronic kind. So thats one of my main concerns and why I have argued hard for a second platform that would act as a missillier – a missile platform-like aircraft, such as the F-15, or hell the SHornets w/ the same role. F-15s can (soon) carry 16 missiles!
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/418430/what-if-worlds-most-expensive-fighter-planes-cant-defeat-our-enemies-mike-fredenburg
Also, ALL European fighters (Typhoon, Rafael & Grippen E) are way better than the F-18. Before the F-35, Defence was contemplating replacing the F-18s with Typhoons or Rafaeles! That statement of yours was totally erroneous! Typhoons and Rafaeles – ai-superiority fighters – have way better avionics, aerodynamics, capacity, range etc than a multi-role F-18! Check your facts, please.
Bruce Drummond says
I am sure our pilots are also training on US aircraft that are already operational on all weapons systems. All the crap about better aircraft “from elsewhere”. Tin pot air forces wont compete with a joined up power projection in a high or low intensity theater. With the exception of Singapore (an Ally) we are years ahead of the regional players. Cant wait to see our new bird one day.
Paul says
Road runner,did it go through IOC properly?
