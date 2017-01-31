Centre fuselages for next RAAF F-35s in production

No fewer than six centre fuselage sections for the RAAF’s next batch of F-35A Joint Strike Fighters are currently in production at Northrop Grumman’s F-35 Integrated Assembly Line (IAL) at Palmdale, California.
The fuselage sections are for six of the RAAF’s next eight F-35As, which are scheduled for delivery in 2018, after the first two Australian jets (AU-1 and AU-2) were handed over in 2014.
“We’ve currently delivered two aircraft to the Australian air force, we have six aircraft that are [currently] in our assembly process, [and] we’ll actually deliver seven this year,” Corey Carruth, the F-35 IAL’s director of manufacturing, told Australian media during a tour of the Palmdale facility earlier this month.
“One of the next units we’ll deliver off our assembly line is AU-3, the third Australian unit, we’ll deliver it to Lockheed Martin in March.”
Following the delivery of the centre fuselage of AU-3 in late March, AU-4 and 5 will follow shortly after in April, Carruth said.
The next eight Australian jets are being built as part of the F-35’s low rate initial production (LRIP) batch 10.
To date Northrop Grumman has delivered over 287 F-35 centre fuselages from its Palmdale IAL, which uses the same building that it assembled the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in. Today the IAL is delivering a centre fuselage to Lockheed Martin every three days with a production flow time of 164 days.
“We’ll actually be increasing this year to a day-and-a-half production interval, meaning we’ll deliver an airplane every day and a half and start a new airplane every day and a half,” Carruth said. “We’ll get down to about 110 days total flow.”
Northrop Grumman delivered the first RAAF F-35 centre fuselage for AU-1 in October 2013. AU-1 and AU-2 have been based at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona since late 2014 as part of the International Pilot Training Center there. Of the next eight jets, two will ferry to Australia in 2018 for Australian operational test and evaluation, while the other six will be based at Luke for pilot training before being ferrying to Australia in 2020.
Comments
Raymond says
Ladies and gentlemen, despite intense criticism, public opposition campaigns, incorrect information, misguided opinion and malicious nonsense, we present and welcome the future of US, Australian and allied air power… the F-35!
Thank you to all who believed in the F-35 and persevered with a truly world-class product during the inevitable setbacks, whilst suffering constant disparagement by those who didn’t actually understand or realise what the aircraft was capable of.
I know we will be so grateful for your efforts in the years to come.
Jasonp says
Be confident Raymond, but don’t be smug. It still has a long way to go…
John N says
Well there you go!
As I mentioned in a previous post, my understanding was that the next batch of 8 F-35A airframes for the RAAF were being procured from LRIP 10, this confirms that.
For those not aware, the delivery schedule looks like this:
* 2 – (2014) – already delivered
* 8 – (2018) – LRIP 10 (as mentioned above)
* 8 – (2019)
* 15 – (2020)
* 15 – (2021)
* 15 – (2022), and
* 9 – (2023)
By late 2023 all 72 approved F-35A’s will have been delivered (the possible remaining up to 28 airframes to replace the Super Hornets will be decided around the mid 2020’s, for delivery in the late 2020’s).
The transition order for the four Squadrons is planned to be: 3SQN, 2OCU, 77SQN (all Williamtown NSW) and finally Tindal NT based 75SQN.
I don’t think it will be long before we hear news of 3SQN standing down its Classic Hornets from operations and start preparing for transition to F-35A.
And of course 3SQN’s Classic airframes will end up in the ‘pool’ of available airframes to be available for the remaining operational Squadrons, and so on and so on until the transition is complete (the best will keep going, the oldest and most worn will be parked). An orderly and professional transition from one type to the other.
And for the ‘what if things go bad’ and ‘anti F-35 brigade’, yes the RAAF does have an insurance policy or two,
While the transition is occurring the RAAF will have the 24 Super Hornets and the very soon to be introduced 12 Growlers available for active service, and of course the ‘best of’ the Classic Hornet airframes too.
And as far as ‘software’ for the airframes, I understand that when all F-35A’s are delivered they will have the planned operational Block 3F software version installed.
But of course it doesn’t stop there, in the early 2020’s Block 4 should be available, this is a big one for the RAAF, it will include the capability for long range anti-ship missiles such as JSM.
And what will be even more interesting is that over the years ahead, each Block upgrade should introduce new and further enhancements or ‘refined’ enhancements of capabilities,
Far less about hardware upgrades (as is the norm with most combat aircraft, the F-35 will be more about software upgrades).
Anyway, all good!
Cheers,
John N
Raymond says
Jasonp – perhaps, however there is a (big) light at the end of the tunnel, and the naysayers will be surely eating their words sooner or later!