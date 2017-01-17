Adelaide Airport breaks through 8 million barrier in 2016

Adelaide Airport says it exceeded eight million passengers for the first time in 2016 and is hopeful of further growth in the current year amid new international and domestic flights.
The airport said on Tuesday it handled 8.007 million passengers in the 12 months to December 31 2016, an increase of 2.5 per cent from the prior corresponding period.
International passengers grew 5.9 per cent to 924,000, while the number of domestic and regional travellers at the airport was up 2.1 per cent to 7.083 million.
The airport benefitted from the arrival of Qatar Airways in May 2016 and China Southern in December 2016, while on the domestic front Jetstar commenced nonstop flights from Adelaide to Melbourne Avalon and Sunshine Coast airports.
And there is more new capacity planned for 2017 with Fiji Airways set to link Adelaide and Nadi with twice weekly flights from June using Boeing 737-800 equipment.
Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said the airport was on track to reach one million international passengers in 2017.
“Adelaide Airport has come a long way in a relatively short time, particularly since the opening of the new terminal just over a decade ago,” Young said in a statement.
“Our next likely milestone will be to hit one million international passengers per year, and there is a good chance we’ll reach that mark in the course of the 2017/18 financial year.”
Adelaide Airport is building 14 new self-service bag drop and 32 check-in kiosks as part of a technology upgrade and contact extension with technology provider SITA.
Further, a new on-site hotel was expected to open its doors to guest by the end of 2018 as part of the 30-year, $2 billion site development plan that also included expanding Adelaide’s existing domestic and international terminals.
“There are positive signs for future growth, and importantly we are continuing to upgrade facilities to cater for that demand,” Young said.
Comments
Will says
Great to see Adelaide Airport finally breaking the 8 million mark. Just goes to show that there is demand for international travel here in Adelaide and that we can support international flights, hopefully Adelaide and the state government will be able to make a deal with an american airline or even Qantas for mainland US flights. Just goes to show that there is demand here and more and more international airlines are catching on.
Tim says
It wouldn’t surprise me if there is an announcement by Etihad some time this year.
Jack says
There is a lot of potential for more non-stop Adelaide to New Zealand flights. Currently, less than 1/3 of those travelling between SA and NZ do so on the non-stop Air NZ AKL-ADL service. Most of the rest are flying via MEL/SYD
GBRGB says
On the domestic front I would have thought a 3 x week service to places like Townsville would be well supported both ways. It would probably be Jetstar or would make a good initial service for Tiger also.
Brett says
I think the next logical connection for Adelaide is a direct service to the US West Coast. I know this has been on the wish list for a while, the only question is which airline and when..
Qantas could deliver this service with the B787-9, but I suggest that it will be one of the primary US carriers that will beat QF to this route in the near future.
David says
Would like to see a Qantas 789 service do ADL – AKL – LAX or DFW. This would cater for both NZ and US traffic with one service. Believe that AKL – DFW isn’t currently operated by any carrier.
Tim says
I find it very odd that since Qantas decided to give Adelaide a miss with international flights we have had Emirates, Air New Zealand, Qatar, China Southern and now Fiji Airways operating out of Adelaide.
I presume these companies (except Fiji yet) are operating profitably so where the hell is Qantas?
Will says
Thats a fair point Tim, i wonder the same thing myself! QANTAS needs to step up, the Adelaide market for international flights has grown drastically since they stopped flying international from adelaide back in 2013.