First RAAF F-35 weapons release after software upgrade

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A has dropped a weapon for the first time after the aircraft was upgraded with its initial combat-capable software load.
Images dated December 13 and released on the Department of Defence’s website show F-35A A35-002 carrying a GBU-12 laser-guided bomb in its starboard side internal weapons bay.
“The 500lb Paveway II laser-guided bomb, the GBU-12, was the first weapon certified for release on Australian F-35A aircraft, following the recent upgrade of the aircraft with initial warfighting capability software,” caption information for the photos read, suggesting the aircraft has now been upgraded with the final Block 3i software load.
Squadron Leader Andrew Jackson, Australia’s first qualified F-35A pilot, flew the sortie which saw the laser-guided bomb released over the Barry M Goldwater range in southwest Arizona.
A35-002 is one of the first two RAAF F-35As that are currently based at Luke Air Force Base, west of Phoenix. The aircraft were built with an earlier Block 3i software load which restricted them to an interim training and warfighting capability.
“Block 2B and 3i Final software development was completed in May 2016 with all fielded aircraft, including Australia’s two aircraft with 3i software, planned to be upgraded by the end this year,” F-35 Program Deputy Director Air Force Transition Office, Wing Commander Scott Woodland, said in May when the Block 3i Final software load was finalised.
“We are now one significant step closer to seeing our aircraft arrive in Australia with the next increment of software, the Block 3F capability,” WGCDR Woodland said in the May 16 statement.
Paul says
Fantastic,we will need more bombs(other than 2 though.) Can’t put them on pylons so it remains stealthy.
sean says
The problem i got with this plane is the same reason’s the Israelis refused to accept it without gaining access to the software , we just signed up for a thing where we will be dependent literally on a daily basis of downloading ” keeping up patches” with critical upgrades or the damn thing wont fly , and when i say “wont fly” i mean it decides it wont fly no maintenance officer has the option of sending it up with little degraded tags .
That Ron guy says
Something about the first half of the first sentence up there that almost makes it sound like we’re praising a kindergarten kid for spelling his name right for the first time or something….
John says
Amazed how many people whinge and moan about this plane but the people who fly it say its a game changer. Then again all pilots from all nations involved with the JSF who put their hand up to fight for their country are apparent liars (according to the internet trolls out there). I believe the pilots every time.
Paul says
That Ron guy,exactly!!
Dan says
The Software schema that you talk about is the same as with the C-17, same with the FA-18F, same with the EA-18G. There are numerous advantages to keeping the software standardised across the international fleet, especially when it comes to networking.
As for newer loads, its not like these things wont be tested before they’re rolled out to the fleet – with the same base standard hardware and software across the fleets, it’s not like you’ll get a Windows Update failure…
Mark says
The plane’s operating system is liken to an IPhone’s. To write an app you don’t need that kind of access. You simply write the app and install it. Also once an app is written any F-35 can use it. This will give good apps preferential treatment in the operating community. The F-35 can operate without the updates. If you don’t or can’t use Alis you simply go back to the old method of acquiring parts, paperwork and maybe a phone call, just like General Bogden has previously stated. The plane will keep flying. When a pilot starts up the F-35 while sitting their doing his pre-flight check list data from other F-35 and other ISR equipment automatically shows up on the displays. So even before taxiing for takeoff the F-35 pilot already has more situational information than all other 4th and 5th generation aircraft. This has been stated by actual F-35 pilots.
Paul says
Hey johnny,how many pilots do u know personally?
Beepa says
Paul, how many fast jet pilots would want to listen to you? Xbox does not make you an expert.
Chris says
I’m not sure how that is relevant Paul.
How many do you know?
Lance says
Paul. Google Major Hanche from the RNoAF. He has a very interesting blog on flying the F-35A
Danny says
So let’s review. The RAAF commits to the F-35 in 2001. The F-35A is declared combat ready in August 2016 and it’s only now in December 2016 that we get hot and bothered that an RAAF F-35A get’s a software update so it can drop a bomb. I hate to say this but by any reasonable project management/engineering project metric this is a complete disgrace.
Meanwhile back at the ranch this is what the Pentagon’s weapons tester had to say about the USAF’s declaration of IOC for the F-35A,
