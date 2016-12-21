Air New Zealand heading to Tokyo Haneda

Air New Zealand plans to boost its Japan network with new service to Tokyo Haneda Airport from July 2017.

In addition to its existing daily service between Auckland and Tokyo Narita, the Star Alliance member plans to fly three times a week – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – from Auckland to the close-in Tokyo Haneda Airport with Boeing 787-9s.

The Haneda flights will operate as an afternoon departure from Auckland and an overnight service from Tokyo, Air New Zealand said on Wednesday.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said the serving Haneda would offer travellers more choice.

“The new service will be convenient for Kiwis wanting to get to downtown Tokyo and for Japanese tourists looking to visit New Zealand,” Wallace said in a statement.

“The mid-afternoon departure from Auckland will enable good connections from regional New Zealand and a similar mid-afternoon arrival time for the inbound flight means tourists will be able to make seamless domestic connections to the rest of New Zealand.

“We look forward to building on our existing services to Japan as tourism continues to grow in both directions, particularly in the coming years with events such as the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

Currently Air New Zealand flies daily to Tokyo Narita, increasing to 10 flights during peak periods. The airline also offers seasonal service to Osaka. It is the only carrier offering nonstop flights between New Zealand and Japan.

Qantas and Japanese flag carrier ANA fly daily between Sydney and Tokyo Haneda, while Japan Airlines serves Sydney from Tokyo Narita. Qantas also has daily flights from Brisbane and Melbourne to Tokyo Narita.